New Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday

The following was written by the folks at Findmypast:

There are over 2.8 million new records and newspaper articles available to search this Findmypast Friday, including;

London, Docklands and East End Baptisms, 1558-1933

Over 40,000 records covering the parishes St John Wapping, St Leonard Bromley, St Mary Bow & St Mary Whitechapel have been added to our collection of London, Docklands and East End Baptisms. The collection now contains over 783,000 records from 29 East End Parishes. Each record consists of a transcript created by Docklands Ancestors that will reveal your ancestors birth date, baptism date, parent’s names, address and the location of their baptism.

London, Docklands and East End Marriages, 1558-1859

Over 10,000 additional records have been added to London, Docklands and East End Marriages, 1558-1859. Covering the parishes of St John Bethnal Green, St John Wapping, St Leonard Bromley, St Luke Limehouse and St Mary Whitechapel, the new additions consists of transcripts of original Parish registers. The amount of information listed may vary but records can include the couple’s names, marital status, the groom’s occupation, the date of the wedding and where it took place.

Greater London Burial Index

Over 35,000 new records covering Clerkenwell in central London have been added to the Greater London Burials Index. The Index contains over 1.6 million names from more than 230 parishes in the Greater London area. Each record includes a transcript that lists the information found on the original index entry. The amount of information listed varies, but most records will include a combination of the following information about your ancestor; full name (including maiden name if female) birth year, death year, burial date, occupation, denomination, relationship and address.

Kent, Canterbury Archdeaconry Baptisms

Over 13,000 records have been added to our Collection of Canterbury Archdeaconry Baptisms. The new additions cover the parishes of Chilham, Stalisfield & Staple and each record includes both a transcript and an image of the original document. Transcripts will reveal your ancestor’s birth year, baptism date, baptism place and parent’s names, residence and parent’s profession. Images may reveal additional information such as the parent’s residence and profession, the name of the officiating minister and any additional notes or remarks.

Kent, Canterbury Archdeaconry Banns

An additional 2,416 records covering Chilham, Stalisfield & Staple are now available to search within our collection of Kent, Canterbury Archdeaconry Banns. Banns are the publications on three successive Sundays of a couple’s intention to marry. Note that many entries in the banns registers include the date of marriage as well. The images of the original registers will often provide additional information, such as the dates on which banns were read and whom they were read by.

Kent, Canterbury Archdeaconry Marriages

Add another branch to your family tree by uncovering vital information about your ancestor’s spouse with over 6,000 new Canterbury Archdeaconry Marriages. Transcripts will reveal the couple’s birth years, marriage date, marriage location and the names of their fathers, while images may reveal additional details such as the bride and groom’s residence, occupation, and fathers’ occupation.

Kent, Canterbury Archdeaconry Burials

Explore over 9,000 records from the parishes of Chilham, Stalisfield and Staple to determine where your Kent ancestors were laid to rest. Records will reveal your ancestor’s birth year, death year, burial date and burial place. Images may provide you with the names of additional family members such as your ancestor’s parents, children or spouse.

PERiodical Source Index image update

We’ve added 30,004 new images to seven publications in the Periodical Source Index (PERSI). Additionally, 10,902 articles have been added to the index. Images have been added to the following titles:

NewsLeaf, (2012-2013)

Western Pennsylvania Historical Magazine, (1918-1923)

William and Mary Quarterly Historical Magazine, (1892-1923)

Wisconsin Magazine of History, (1917-1924)

Women’s Canadian Historical Society of Toronto Transactions, (1896-1923)

Wyoming Historical and Genealogical Society Proceedings and Collections, (1858-1922)

Yorkshire County Magazine, (1891-1894)

British Newspaper Update

Over 2.3 million new articles and 16 brand new titles have been added to our collection of historic British Newspapers this month. New titles now available to search include;