Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

I am Back Home Again from Beijing, China

Reclaim the Records adds New Jersey Marriage Index, 1901-2016 to its Online Database

The Internet Archive Now Claims that Libraries may Legally Scan, Digitize, and Republish Books from 1923 to 1941

Last Chance (?) to Sign Up for an 8-Night Eastern Caribbean Genealogy Cruise

Thousands of U.K. Catholic Records to Become Available in a New Online Database

More Digitized Montana Newspapers are now Available Online

New Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday

“CG®” Officially Registered with U.S. Patent and Trademark Office

Yarmouth, Nova Scotia Museum Looking for Votes to Win Funding to Preserve Newspapers

Large Luggage and Bags no longer Permitted inside The National Archives of the United Kingdom

In-Depth Genealogist Introduces their Newest of In-Brief Research Guide

Legacy Tree Genealogists Honored as One of Utah’s 100 Fastest-Growing Companies

The American Society of Genealogists elects a new Fellow: Rachal Mills Lennon

Microsoft Says, “We’ll have Two-Thirds of Office Users in the Cloud by Fiscal 2019.”

Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events

MyHeritage Adds United States WWI Draft Registrations, 1917-1918

Facebook Users want to Continue Posting from Beyond the Grave

The Security of Your Mother’s Maiden Name

MacFamilyTree 8.1 – New CloudTree offers Collaboration and Sync

Library of Congress, Digital Public Library of America To Form New Collaboration

Fold3 Commemorates Pearl Harbor 75th Anniversary with Free Access to WWII Records and Stories Honoring Living Survivors

Freedmen Bureau Celebration to be Broadcast Live on the Internet

Maine’s Alien Registry of 1940 is Available Online

Millions of New Parish Records added to the TheGenealogist

Mississippi State University Libraries Digitize Civil War Diaries and Letters

New Records Available to Search this Findmypast Friday

New Royal Irish Constabulary Service Records Available to Search at Findmypast

Providence (Rhode Island) Public Library opens a large Genealogical Collection to the Public

Records of (Some) Irish Soldiers Now Available Online

NGS Family History Writing Contest Nominations Are Now Being Accepted

Los Angeles to Bury 1,430 Unclaimed Deceased Bodies

What Was Your Ancestor’s Property Worth?

pCloud: Better than Dropbox?

The Myths About Chromebooks

Manufacturer Refurbished Asus Chromebook Flip C100PA

Seth Meyers’ Family History

No, Not a Professional Gynecologist!

It is the First Day of the Month: Back Up Your Genealogy Files

