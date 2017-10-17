Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:
A notice of the latest EOGN Plus Edition newsletter was sent to you a few minutes ago. Here are the articles in this week’s Plus Edition newsletter:
I am Back Home Again from Beijing, China
Reclaim the Records adds New Jersey Marriage Index, 1901-2016 to its Online Database
The Internet Archive Now Claims that Libraries may Legally Scan, Digitize, and Republish Books from 1923 to 1941
Last Chance (?) to Sign Up for an 8-Night Eastern Caribbean Genealogy Cruise
Thousands of U.K. Catholic Records to Become Available in a New Online Database
More Digitized Montana Newspapers are now Available Online
New Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday
“CG®” Officially Registered with U.S. Patent and Trademark Office
Yarmouth, Nova Scotia Museum Looking for Votes to Win Funding to Preserve Newspapers
Large Luggage and Bags no longer Permitted inside The National Archives of the United Kingdom
In-Depth Genealogist Introduces their Newest of In-Brief Research Guide
Legacy Tree Genealogists Honored as One of Utah’s 100 Fastest-Growing Companies
The American Society of Genealogists elects a new Fellow: Rachal Mills Lennon
Microsoft Says, “We’ll have Two-Thirds of Office Users in the Cloud by Fiscal 2019.”
Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events
If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Dick Eastman at https://blog.eogn.com/contact-dick-eastman.
To all non-subscribers:
If you would like to read this week’s Plus Edition newsletter, you can sign up for a subscription by looking at the menus to the right and clicking on “Subscribe to or Renew the Plus Edition Newsletter.” Once you subscribe, you will be given immediate access to the Plus Edition web site and will be able to read the latest Plus Edition newsletter, along with the two previous weekly Plus Edition editions.
Recent Comments