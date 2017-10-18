Tax is Considered the Last Chance for some Colorado Historical Societies

· October 18, 2017 · Societies · No Comments

An article by Ryan Summerlin in the Post Independent Citizen Telegram points out the financial difficulties that historical societies in Garfield County, Colorado, are facing. The historical societies say a proposed tax increase is their last shot at sustainable funding that will safeguard their futures.

On the Nov. 7 ballot, seven of the county’s historical societies and museums are asking voters to approve a property tax increase that would generate an estimated $1 million a year — without which, some organizations wonder if they’ll stay open. Advocates estimate that the increase would cost residential property owners about $3.24 per $100,000 of assessed property value.

Details may be found at: http://bit.ly/2gkYwyU.

My thanks to newsletter reader Joey B. for telling me about this story.

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title="" rel=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: