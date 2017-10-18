Tax is Considered the Last Chance for some Colorado Historical Societies

An article by Ryan Summerlin in the Post Independent Citizen Telegram points out the financial difficulties that historical societies in Garfield County, Colorado, are facing. The historical societies say a proposed tax increase is their last shot at sustainable funding that will safeguard their futures.

On the Nov. 7 ballot, seven of the county’s historical societies and museums are asking voters to approve a property tax increase that would generate an estimated $1 million a year — without which, some organizations wonder if they’ll stay open. Advocates estimate that the increase would cost residential property owners about $3.24 per $100,000 of assessed property value.

Details may be found at: http://bit.ly/2gkYwyU.

