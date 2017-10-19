New Historic Records on FamilySearch: Week of October 16, 2017

· October 19, 2017 · Online Sites · No Comments

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

Summary

Over 40 million new records this week from Finland, Italy, and the Netherlands. Additional records were published from Argentina, Australia, Austria, BillionGraves, Chile, China, Denmark, England, France, Hungary,Massachusetts, South Africa, Spain, and West Virginia. Search these new free records at FamilySearch by clicking on the links in the interactive table below.

Collection

Indexed
Records

Digital
Images

Comments

Argentina, Buenos Aires, Catholic Church Records, 1635-1981

144,176

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Argentina, Entre Ríos, Catholic Church Records, 1764-1983

31,100

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Argentina, Santa Fe, Catholic Church Records, 1634-1975

65,422

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Australia, South Australia, Immigrants Ship Papers, 1849-1940

201,371

6,127

New indexed records and images collection

Australia, Tasmania, Civil Registration (District Registers),
1839-1938

559

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Austria, Upper Austria, Catholic Church Records, 1581-1919

8,583

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

BillionGraves Index

257,183

257,183

Added indexed records and images to an existing collection

Chile Civil Registration, 1885-1903

351,902

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

China, Imperial Examinations and Related Papers (Han Yu-shan Collection), 1646-1904

301

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Denmark Census, 1921

3,356,935

435,487

New indexed records and images collection

England, Warwickshire, Parish Registers, 1535-1984

11,001

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Finland, Church Census and Pre-Confirmation Books, 1657-1915

33,404,934

486,629

New indexed records and images collection

France, Saône-et-Loire, Census, 1856

577,964

0

New indexed records collection

Hungary Civil Registration, 1895-1980

26,283

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Italy, Asti, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1803-1814, 1911-1935

8,055

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Italy, Salerno, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1806-1949

28,521

5,930,530

New indexed records and images collection

Massachusetts State Vital Records, 1841-1920

292,554

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Netherlands, Archival Indexes, Miscellaneous Records

6,732,253

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

South Africa, Pietermaritzburg Estate Files 1846-1950

214,778

0

New indexed records collection

Spain, Province of Cádiz, Municipal Records, 1784-1956

39,995

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

West Virginia Will Books, 1756-1971

24,614

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Searchable historic records are made available on FamilySearch.org through the help of thousands of volunteers from around the world. These volunteers transcribe (index) information from digital copies of handwritten records to make them easily searchable online. More volunteers are needed (particularly those who can read foreign languages) to keep pace with the large number of digital images being published online at FamilySearch.org. Learn more about volunteering to help provide free access to the world’s historic genealogical records online at FamilySearch.org/indexing.

About FamilySearch.org

FamilySearch is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources for free at FamilySearch.org or through more than 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

