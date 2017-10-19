Research Your Roots Using JewishGen begins November 1

The following announcement was written by the folks who manage JewishGen:

This course is designed for those researchers relatively new to JewishGen who wish to use all the databases and communication facilities to explore a family branch.

It’s a mentored course, thus students have an instructor who will personally respond to questions, make suggestions and assist in researching the branch you choose…24/7.

The course is designed to match JewishGen resources to your family knowledge; we will begin with your goals and objectives and a descendant tree of the branch you select, then gather the information about your town via JewishGen’s rich databases and web pages; then we will investigate JewishGen’s other resources: JGFF, FTJP, Country databases, Holocaust databases, Discussion Lists and Special Interest Groups. Please note: this course is limited to JewishGen databases and facilities; after using these, the instructor will give suggestions in the last week for alternative resources.

We’ll help you build an effective research plan, manage your data with our fabulous format, and give you tips and techniques to overcome research obstacles. Your course material includes 7 text based lessons (about 15 pages each), delivered online (which you can download) with hundreds of links and suggestions.

PLEASE review the detailed description, requirements and tuition at https://www.jewishgen.org/education/description.asp?course=40052, and then contact the instructor for questions or enroll in the course.