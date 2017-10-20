The following announcement was written by the folks at Findmypast:

There are over 1.2 million new records available to search this Findmypast Friday, including;

Thrift Genealogical Abstracts

Containing over 150,000 records, the Thrift genealogical abstracts were created by renowned genealogist, Gertrude Thrift, at the turn of the last century. Findmypast’s exclusive access to Thrift’s abstracts provides a vast amount of genealogical material dating back to the 1500s. Thrift transcribed and created detailed notes from military commission books, parish registers, exchequer bill books, prerogative grants, chancery bill books, freeman rolls, wills, and more. Many of the wills copied within this collection were lost during the fire at the Public Record Office of Ireland in Dublin in 1922.

Thrift also constructed comprehensive family trees for names such as Gennys, Read, Jagoe, Seymour, Rainsford, and Guinness. In the records, you will find twelve pages of the Guinness family tree, beginning with Richard and Elizabeth Guinness, the parents of the famous brewer Arthur Guinness. The tree traces multiple lines and each name includes an annotation of the person’s birth and death dates, occupation, accomplishments, and marital status.

Crossle Genealogical Abstracts

The Crossle Genealogical abstracts were created in the 19th century by Dr Francis Crossle and his son Philip. Containing over 657,000 Irish records, this rich genealogical resource contains valuable copies of prerogative court wills from 1620 to 1804, which were destroyed in the fire at the Public Record Office in Dublin in 1922. Crossle also provides a wealth of material for those tracing military ancestors including yearly Army returns from 1767 through to 1816 and is an excellent resource for those tracing their ancestors in Northern Ireland.

Betham Genealogical Abstracts

Explore abstracts and genealogical sketches created by herald Sir William Betham. Containing over 489,000 records, these notebooks are an excellent substitute for missing records and include abstracts of wills, reconstructed family trees and detailed pedigrees that can be searched by name, year, or keyword. Sir William was appointed the Ulster King of Arms in 1807 and spent years creating abstracts of the wills that pre-dated 1800. He also reconstructed family trees and pedigrees. In this collection, you can explore Betham’s research and notes.

Cork, Pobble O’Keefe Census 1830-1852

Search over 4,000 records from seven local censuses – 1830, 1834, 1836, 1849, 1850, 1851, and 1852 – from the townland Pobble O’Keefe in Cork to discover who your ancestor was living with as well as their occupation, birth year and marital status.

Yorkshire Burials

More than 75,000 new Yorkshire burial records are now available to search and explore. Yorkshire burials covers the three historic Yorkshire counties as well as records from Quaker and Roman Catholic parishes and municipal cemeteries. The collection allows you to search records from ten Yorkshire archives and family history societies that will reveal your ancestors age at death, birth year, burial date, and burial place. Yorkshire burials now contains just under 4.7 million records.