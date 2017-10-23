Thank You Seattle Genealogical Society

st. First, there was a large turnout. However, the thing that delighted me the most was the participation of the audience. This is an enthusiastic group! I must say that I had a pleasant trip to Seattle this weekend. I was invited to make presentations at the Seattle Genealogical Society’s all-day seminar on Saturday, October 21. First, there was a large turnout. However, the thing that delighted me the most was the participation of the audience. This is an enthusiastic group! They asked good and sometimes difficult questions. They even laughed at my jokes. Yes, I had a fun time and I think most of the people in the audience enjoyed it also.

If you live in or near Seattle and you consider yourself to be a genealogist, you need to check out this group. If you are a beginning or casual genealogist, I’d suggest you have even more incentives to attend one of their meetings. The Seattle Genealogical Society has many resources, including a lot of help for all members plus two all-day seminars per year. Registration is open to all.