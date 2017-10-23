Your Magnetic Tapes are Losing Their Magnetism

Do you have videotapes of the family taken years ago? How about audio tapes that you want to preserve for many more years? If you do not taken action now, those recordings may be lost forever.

The National Film and Sound Archive (NFSA), the National Archives of Australia (NAA) and the National Library of Australia (NLA) have banded together to raise a warning about the need to protect material stored on magnetic tape. The Agencies said jointly there was a risk of losing almost a million hours of irreplaceable audio and video history held on magnetic tape if these were not digitised by 2025.

“A combination of technological obsolescence and deterioration of the fragile tapes has created a pressing challenge to digitise this culturally and historically significant material before it is lost forever,” the Agencies said.

Luckily, there is a solution and it is neither difficult nor expensive: copy those tapes NOW to digital media. Of course, in a few years you will again need to copy that digital media to whatever new media is popular at that time.

You can read more in an article in the PSNEWS.com.au web site at: http://bit.ly/2i2BLQC.

The National Film and Sound Archive (NFSA) report, Deadline 2025 – Collections at Risk, can be downloaded as a PDF file from http://bit.ly/2lcpbTW.