Digital Map Helps Historians Get Granular With Holocaust Research in Lviv, Ukraine

18,000 people – recorded by name, approximate birthdate and address – are on a list compiled by the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum. Yet, these 18,000 are only a small fraction of the nearly 160,000 Jews who were placed into forced labor or systematically murdered under the brutal Nazi rule in Lviv, Ukraine.

“It’s hard to look at this as a list and see anything but magnitude, because it’s so much data,” said Waitman Beorn, “but there’s so much rich information here for us.”

For that reason, Beorn turned to the University of Virginia’s Scholars’ Lab for help in creating a clearer, more comprehensive way to share this data.

You can read about this fascinating project in the Science Blog at http://bit.ly/2xiDN5F.

