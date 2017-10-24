Rock Island County, Illinois, Indexes of Births, Marriages, and Deaths can now be Searched Online

The Rock Island County Clerk’s office has expanded its services for genealogists. Indexes of births, marriages, and deaths can now be searched online. An in-person visit to search the index is no longer required. However, this is only an index. To purchase a photocopy of the original document, you must visit the County Clerk’s office in person.

The online indexes includes birth records from 1872 through 1941, marriage records date back to 1832 through 1966, and death certificates are listed from 1878 through 1996.

To search the indexes, start at: http://www.rockislandcounty.org/GenealogySearch.aspx?id=41175

