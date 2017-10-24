The Family History Researcher Academy is Now Offering a FREE English & Welsh Family History Mini-Course

The following announcement was written by Nick Thorne:

Nick Thorne, from The Family History Researcher Academy has just added a FREE video mini-course for those searching for English or Welsh ancestors to his site at FamilyHistoryResearcher.com
The short video tutorials deal with some of the mistakes that researchers sometimes make when they are looking for their English or Welsh ancestors in census and birth records. The mini-course also sets out some of the places that you could research for your elusive ancestors in and also sets out how to best begin the search of these British records. While the videos encourage viewers to go on to the more detailed written course, the mini-course stands alone in offering some very useful information.

These concise videos and the more in-depth downloadable pdf Family History Researcher Academy English/Welsh family history course were complied by Nick Thorne from his experience of researching ancestors for private clients and working with one of the leading British genealogical research websites for whom he writes case study articles for publication in several of the U.K. family history magazines. He is also the author.
These FREE videos are available now at: www.familyhistoryresearcher.com/free-video-course

