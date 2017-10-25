An Online Archive of Pictures and Stories of nearly 50,000 Australian Prisoners between 1870 and 1930 is Now Available

Arthur Astill, a 16-year-old labourer from Orange, charged with murder and photographed at Dubbo Gaol in 1893. (Photo courtesy of: State Archives and Records NSW)

Portraits of Crime is an exhibition and major project of State Archives and Records NSW, which has selected 37 of the prisoners to tell their stories in-depth. Not only are the tales compelling and moving in themselves, but exhibition curator Dr Penny Stannard said they give people “a taste of how they might engage with these archives”.

The stories of these men, women and children are told through source material from the State Archives Collection of Gaol Photographic Description Books from 20 NSW prisons.

Details may be found in an article by Melanie Pearce and Julie Clift in the (Australian) ABC News web site at: http://ab.co/2zPdTrM.

