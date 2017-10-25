There is a new update available for the MyHeritage mobile app. The mobile app is available for Apple iOS (for iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch) and for Android smartphones and tablets.

It is now easier than ever to explore and share your family history on the go. Capture and share family photos and memories right from your mobile device, invite family members to contribute to your family tree and update your tree at family get-togethers.

While there are numerous new features in the update, the one that impressed me the most is the capability to find your ancestors in MyHeritage’s collection of more than 8 billion historical records. These capabilities bring the mobile app to par with the full version of the website.

You are now able not just to search all collections at once, but also to search within any specific collection of historical records.

You can perform a general search or search within a specific category such as Census & Voters Lists, Family Trees, Birth, Marriage & Death and more. If you want to narrow it down even further, you can search within subcategories such as U.S. Census. U.K. & Ireland Census, and Nordic Census.

You are also able to search within a specific collection like the 1940 United States Federal Census or Ellis Island and other New York Passenger Lists, 1820-1957.

That is only the tip of the iceberg. Full details may be found in the MyHeritage Blog at: https://blog.myheritage.com/2017/10/new-update-to-the-myheritage-mobile-app.