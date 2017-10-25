RootsWeb Has Problems Again

Many of the web pages on RootsWeb have stopped working. Today, the following message is displayed at http://home.rootsweb.ancestry.com:
As you know, RootsWeb is a collection of products that has grown organically over the last two decades. Many of these have not been updated or maintained in years. Ancestry is currently working on updating and revising World Connect, Mailing Lists, and hosted sites such as Free Pages over the next twelve months; however, all other products and functionality are under review. We will continue to notify you of updates here as decisions are made.
I hope Ancestry doesn’t disable the U. S. Town/County Database. I use that several times a month to find the county where the town currently resides. It is a big time saver for me.
If the one on RootsWeb does go away, you can find a number of other online lists of counties. I just did a quick search and found somewhat similar lists, some of them even more detailed, at: I hope Ancestry doesn’t disable the U. S. Town/County Database and https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lists_of_counties_in_the_United_States and https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Index_of_U.S._counties and http://www.ng3k.com/misc/usc_ind.html https://www.data.gov/open-gov/ and probably some others as well.
I agree. Unfortunately, none of the links that have been posted replicate the ease with which you can find the county where a town is located in the U.S. Town/County Database on Rootsweb. Heck, you you can even type part of the name of the town and get results, which is extremely helpful when there may be misspellings or transcription errors in the information that you’ve received.
Thanks, Dick, for these links.
RootsWeb was one of the earliest genealogy data sites on the internet. The information that has been posted on those sites is still very valuable and I refer to them often. I hope Ancestry does not change the format too much, or heaven forbid do away with the data!
