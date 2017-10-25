RootsWeb Has Problems Again

· October 25, 2017 · Online Sites · 5 Comments

Many of the web pages on RootsWeb have stopped working. Today, the following message is displayed at http://home.rootsweb.ancestry.com:
As you know, RootsWeb is a collection of products that has grown organically over the last two decades. Many of these have not been updated or maintained in years. Ancestry is currently working on updating and revising World Connect, Mailing Lists, and hosted sites such as Free Pages over the next twelve months; however, all other products and functionality are under review. We will continue to notify you of updates here as decisions are made.

cmkinhunter October 25, 2017 at 8:15 am

I hope Ancestry doesn’t disable the U. S. Town/County Database. I use that several times a month to find the county where the town currently resides. It is a big time saver for me.

cmkinhunter October 25, 2017 at 8:35 am

Thanks, Dick, for these links.

Kat October 25, 2017 at 9:21 am

RootsWeb was one of the earliest genealogy data sites on the internet. The information that has been posted on those sites is still very valuable and I refer to them often. I hope Ancestry does not change the format too much, or heaven forbid do away with the data!

