RootsWeb Has Problems Again

Many of the web pages on RootsWeb have stopped working. Today, the following message is displayed at http://home.rootsweb.ancestry.com

As you know, RootsWeb is a collection of products that has grown organically over the last two decades. Many of these have not been updated or maintained in years. Ancestry is currently working on updating and revising World Connect, Mailing Lists, and hosted sites such as Free Pages over the next twelve months; however, all other products and functionality are under review. We will continue to notify you of updates here as decisions are made.

