NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene Hearing on Vital Records

The New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene conducted the public hearing on their proposed guideline to transfer the birth and death records to the NYC Department of Records and Information Services (DORIS) after 125 years from date of birth and 75 years from date of death. Over 60 people attended the hearing with about half testifying. The NYCDoHMH website garnered 357 comments by the time of the cutoff-Tuesday, October 24 at 5:00PM EDT. To view the comments see: http://rules.cityofnewyork.us/comments-view/27591

The New York Genealogical and Biographical Society (NYGBS) wrote a report in their blog this morning. They note the other organizations that were also at the hearing and testified. It is available at: http://bit.ly/2yP1B2R

