History Colorado Now Offers Historic African American Newspapers

History Colorado recently digitized and added Denver African-American newspapers, the Statesman (1905-1912), and The Denver Star (1912-1918).

The Statesman was first published by Joseph D. D. River in 1889. In 1912, The Denver Star began to bill itself as “The paper formerly known as the Statesman.” In 1913, it was noted that “the papers formerly known as The Statesman and The Independent, have been merged into The Denver Star.” While these papers covered news from African-American communities in “Colorado, Wyoming, Montana and the West”, they also covered local news from Denver’s Five Points district. Five Points, sometimes referred to as the “Harlem of the West” is one of Denver’s oldest neighborhoods. These newspapers offer researchers a vast amount of information on Denver’s African American culture and community, including its residents, businesses and aspects of everyday life.

Click on the above links to access either the Statesman or The Denver Star.

