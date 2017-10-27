Over 1.3 Million New Portsmouth Records Available to Search this Findmypast Friday

The following announcement was written by the folks at Findmypast:

Findmypast publishes the archives of the Portsmouth History Centre online for the first time

Findmypast has today, 27th October 2017, published online for the first time more than 1.3 million historical records in partnership with the Portsmouth History Centre. The publication marks the first phase of Findmypast’s new Portsmouth collection, a rich archive spanning the years 1538 to 1917 comprising beautifully scanned images of original handwritten documents. When complete, the collection will from the largest repository of Portsmouth family history records available online.

Made up of a variety of fascinating documents including parish baptisms, marriages, burials and Workhouse records, the collection will continue to grow as additional Portsmouth records including electoral rolls, rate books, crew lists and World War One military exemption records are added in later phases.

The records are full of fascinating details of Portsmouth life through the ages and will provide researchers from all over the world with the opportunity to uncover the stories of the inhabitants of the UK’s only island city for the very first time. Fully searchable transcripts of each original document are also included, enabling anyone to go online and search for their Portsmouth ancestors by name, location and date.

Councillor Richard Blunt, the county council’s cabinet member for heritage, said: “We are delighted that so much of our county’s rich history and many of its people’s stories will be better known through our partnership with Findmypast. For the first time, records will be readily accessible, in full colour, throughout the world.”

Paul Nixon, Content Licensing Manager at Findmypast, said: “The Romans were arguably the first to recognise Portsmouth’s strategic importance, and Findmypast is honoured to have been chosen as Portsmouth City Council’s family history partner. We very much look forward to sharing our discoveries with a worldwide audience as we bring these important records to life.”

The parish registers held at Portsmouth History Centre pertain to Church of England parishes in the deaneries of Portsmouth, Gosport, Fareham, and Havant. Workhouse records consists of admission and discharge (Creed) registers spanning the years 1879 to 1953. Due to privacy concerns there is a 100-year closure period for all records.

Hampshire, Portsmouth Baptisms

Search over 555,000 original Portsmouth Parish Baptisms to find out. Each result will include both a transcript and an image of the original document. Transcripts will reveal your ancestor’s birth date, baptism date, baptism place, residence and the names of both parents, including mother’s maiden name. You may be able to glean additional details from the original register entry so be sure to view the image attached to each transcript.

Hampshire, Portsmouth Marriages

Add another branch to your family tree by uncovering the details of your Portsmouth ancestor’s spouse with over 379,000 parish marriage records. Search transcripts of these original parish registers to discover when your ancestor married, where they were married and the name of their spouse. Records will also reveal the couples’ birth years, residences, occupations, marital statuses, marriage type (banns or license), the names of both their and fathers and their father’s occupations. Images of the original register are also included with each result and may reveal additional information such as the names of any witnesses or the minister who performed the ceremony.

Hampshire, Portsmouth Burials

Discover the final resting place of your Portsmouth ancestors with over 312,000 brand new parish burials. Each record includes both a transcript and an image of the original document. Transcripts will list your ancestor’s death date, residence, occupation, burial date and burial location. Most will also reveal their residence, occupation and religious denominate as well as the names of their parent’s, spouse or next of kin.

Hampshire, Portsmouth Parish Registers Browse

Browse through 873 volumes of original parish registers of baptisms, marriages and burials. The majority of these registers pertain to Anglican records, but there are a few that relate to other denominations: Congregational, Presbyterian, Roman Catholic, Unitarian, United Methodist, and Wesleyan Methodist. All denominations were required to register life events with the established church until 1837.

Hampshire, Portsmouth Workhouse Registers

Were your ancestors admitted to the workhouse on Portsea Island? Explore over 60,000 admission and discharge registers spanning the years 1879 to 1953 and uncover details of the relief they received. Each record includes both an image and a transcript of the original document. Transcripts will reveal when your ancestor was admitted, when they were discharged and their home address. Images may be able to offer you additional details such as religious denomination, informant’s name, and any additional written notes.