Find Living Cousins Using The Newfoundland 1921 Census

· November 1, 2017 · Online Sites · No Comments

The following announcement was written by Peter Calver of Living Cousins:

Newfoundland didn’t become part of Canada until 1949 – so it wasn’t included in the Canadian censuses. The earliest census which covers the whole of Newfoundland was taken in 1921, and as it is now available free at the FamilySearch website it has been added it to the list of censuses that LostCousins members can use to search for cousins.

It’s really easy to enter the data for your relatives and search for the researchers who share your Newfoundland ancestors because all the information you need is in the FamilySearch transcription.

There are now 9 censuses that you can use to search for cousins, of which 7 are free online. Nobody should be excluded from the LostCousins project because they can’t afford to pay – that’s why standard membership of LostCousins is free.

