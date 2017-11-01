Recorded MyHeritage Genealogy Seminar Webinars Are Now Available Online for Free

In an article I published a couple of weeks ago (and still visible to all at http://bit.ly/2z5CjgK), I mentioned that MyHeritage would be holding free online webinars featuring the participation of experts in DNA, Jewish genealogy, general research techniques, and technology trends for genealogy. That webinar was held on October 19.
The webinars did take place and they were also recorded. If you missed the original events, you can still listen to them today. Details may be found at http://bit.ly/2hwaTt4.

