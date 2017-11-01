Transcriptions from the St. Agnes Cemetery Tombstones in Menands, NY are Now Online

The following announcement was received from Bill McGrath of the Troy Irish Genealogy Society:

Headstones Showing Foreign Place Of Birth

The Troy Irish Genealogy Society has just added the following new data series to its website.

This data base of 900 names inscribed on 210 headstones in St. Agnes Cemetery in MENANDS, New York will be of interest to genealogy researchers. To see these records go to the website of the Troy Irish Genealogy Society – www.troyirish.com – click on PROJECTS and then click on CEMETERY RECORDS and then on Headstones Showing Foreign Place of Birth.

For the most part the inscriptions are overwhelmingly of Irish immigrants to the Capital District Region. While sone inscriptions merely say “Ireland”‘ a large number are more specific and identify the County in Ireland along with the name of the town and the name of the Parish.

The following data elements may be part of individual inscriptions:

Maiden name of wife

Relationship of inscribed names, husband, wife, mother, father, daughter, son, aunt, niece, etc.

Dates of birth, dates of death, age at death, place of birth, place of death.

When the surnames on a particular stone are different surnames, this may be an indication of a family relationship.

Thanks goes to retired N.Y.S. Assemblyman John “Jack” McEneny for obtaining these important historical records.