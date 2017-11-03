New Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday

The following announcement was written by the folks at Findmypast:

There are over 62,000 records available to search and explore this Findmypast Friday, including;

Surrey Lay Subsidies 1524-1645

Search for your ancestors in over 16,000 early taxation records created from The National Archives’ E 179 series, ‘Exchequer: King’s Remembrancer: Particulars of account and other records relating to lay and clerical taxation, National treasury records’. Lay subsidies are taxation records from the final years of the Tudor period and the early years of the Jacobean era. All the records come from Surrey in South East England.

Each record includes a transcription of the original taxation records held at The National Archives in Kew. Transcripts will reveal a combination of your ancestor’s name, the date of the original records, your ancestor’s home parish and hundred. Some records may also include the names of other taxpayers living in the same area as well as the individual and total amounts paid in taxes.

Surrey Court Cases 1391-1835

Surrey Court Cases is an index of over 26,000 records covering four centuries of Surrey court cases. Each record consists of a transcript that will reveal the year of the case, the court it was head at and, in some cases, full texts comprising the names of others named in the court proceedings. The records cover four Surrey Courts;

Surrey Court of Star Chamber, 1485-1649 –dealt primarily with criminal cases and alleged violence such as sedition, illegal hunting, assault, fraud, public disorder, murder, and witchcraft.

Surrey Exchequer Court, 1497-1835 – responsible for cases of equity and revenue. You will find land disputes, titles of land, manorial rights, tithes, debts, and wills in these records.

Surrey Court of Requests, 1500-1624 – Due to the low cost and the speedy process of the Court of Requests, it was frequently used by the poor and servants of the king in matters of equity.

Surrey Court of Chancery, 1391-1758 – also dealt with cases of equity, trusts, and land laws, as well as the estates of lunatics and guardianship of infants.

New York State Death Index Browse

Browse 71 indices of deaths from the state of New York. Images are broken up by year and cover the years 1880 to 1955. Records will reveal where your ancestor died, their date of death, cause of death, age at death and certificate number.

New York City Marriage Announcements, 1833-1836

This collection of marriage announcements from New York City contains many notices from newspapers not readily available to the public. The two newspapers included are The Sun and the New York Transcript. This work has two main indexes: the Groom and the Bride. Each record contains the names of both the bride and groom, the name of the officiating minister, the marriage date, location and the newspaper the notice was originally printed in. The collection is also available to browse.

The 1830s – the decade of the first modern newspapers – saw newspaper circulation skyrocket and readership expanded to the general public. Improved technology allowed the first penny press, The Sun, to begin publishing in 1833. The New York Transcript began publication the following year.

New York State Religious Records 1716-1914 Image Browse

Browse 120 volumes of baptisms, marriages, and deaths from dozens of New York State churches of various denominations. Records will reveal full names, dates, the names of parents and witnesses as well as lists of church members.

The New York Genealogical and Biographical Record

Another fascinating resource from NYG&B, The New York Genealogical and Biographical Record is the second oldest genealogical journal in the US and details the people and places of the Empire State from the 17th century onwards. We’ve added a further 85 images from Vol 148 No 3 in this latest update. The fully searchable PDF files in this collection can contain all manner of information on your New York relatives including biographical sketches, family genealogies, including lists of descendants, record transcriptions and abstracts, pedigree charts, local history, notices of life events, such as baptisms and marriages, society proceedings and notes and much more.

Surrey & South London Wills & Probate Index, 1470-1856

Just under 2,000 records have been added to our collection of Surrey & South London Will Abstracts 1470-1856. The index consists of names taken from original will registers held at the London Metropolitan Archives. The registers contain the details taken down from office copies of the wills as the testator or their solicitor would have retained the original document. Each abstract transcript contains the testator’s name, residence, the date of the will and a reference to the original register which can provide further details about locating a copy of the original document. Many are annotated with the value of the inventory and occasionally with the date the inventory was taken.