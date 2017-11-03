Ancestry Adds Options to Share or to Not Share DNA Information

November 3, 2017

Ancestry has announced a new update to its popular DNA service: an option to share DNA information or to keep the information private. In a statement released yesterday, the company states:

“Customers can now decide if they want to have access to the list of people they may be related to and be shown as a potential family member for other customers with whom they share DNA. While connecting family is one of the main benefits of our service, we also recognize that not everyone is open to discovering their extended family.”

The full announcement may be found at: http://ancstry.me/2A5suyF.

My thanks to the several newsletter readers who told me about the new announcement.

