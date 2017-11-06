Ever find a web page that you want to save, perhaps as a PDF file? (I do that frequently.) An article by Tyler Lacoma in the Digital Trends web site tells exactly how to do that in a variety of different web browsers on Windows, Macintosh, Android, and Apple iOS (iPad, iPhone, and iPod Touch). If you have an interest, you can find the instructions at: http://bit.ly/2zdTm2O.
How to Save a Webpage as a PDF File, So You Later Can View It Offline
Dick Eastman · November 6, 2017 · Genealogy Basics · No Comments
Dick Eastman, author
Dick Eastman has been writing this genealogy newsletter for 21 years.
He has been involved in genealogy for more than 35 years. He has worked in the computer industry for more than 40 years in hardware, software, and managerial positions. By the early 1970s, Dick was already using a mainframe computer to enter his family data on punch cards. He built his first home computer in 1980.
Read the Plus Edition Newsletter
Click here to subscribe to the Plus Edition newsletter for about 38¢ per week!.
Subscribe to the FREE Standard Edition Newsletter!
Want to receive a once-a-day email message containing links to all the
new articles published here? Click
here to subscribe to the FREE mailing list.
You can unsubscribe at any time within seconds. Details may be found here.
You can subscribe to the Plus Edition here: https://blog.eogn.com/subscribe-to-the-plus-edition.
Steal these articles!
Yes, you may copy and republish MOST of the articles in this newsletter elsewhere, with a very few exceptions. See COPYRIGHTS and Other Legal Things for details.
Search Past Newsletter Articles
Important Links
- Are you new to genealogy? Read this.
- Read the Plus Edition Newsletter
- Subscribe to the Plus Edition Newsletter
- Give the Gift of an EOGN Newsletter Plus Edition Subscription
- Subscribe to the FREE Standard Edition Newsletter
- Renew Your Plus Edition Newsletter
- Comments from Plus Edition Subscribers
- Calendar of Genealogy Events
- Encyclopedia of Genealogy
- RootsBooks.com – Your Online Genealogy Bookstore
- This Newsletter's Chat Room
- Click here to Print, Email, or Save Articles as a PDF file on Your Computer
- You are invited to forward or republish these articles for non-commercial purposes! See COPYRIGHTS and Other Legal Things for details.
- Why You Might Not be Receiving the Plus Edition Email Messages
- How to Change the Address on Your Email Newsletter Subscription
- Follow this newsletter on: Facebook, Google+ and Twitter.
- Dick Eastman's other publication: the Privacy Blog
- Contact Dick Eastman
Recent Posts
- How to Save a Webpage as a PDF File, So You Later Can View It Offline
- North Carolina’s Brimley Collection of Photographs is now Available Online
- Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent
- Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events
- MyHeritage Adds Significant Collection of New York Immigration Records with Unique Content
- Ancestry Adds Options to Share or to Not Share DNA Information
- New Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday
- Who Actually Owns Your Content When You Post It to the Web?
- (+) FREE PDF Tools in The Cloud (and One Non-Cloud Tool as Well)
- Find Living Cousins Using The Newfoundland 1921 Census
- Transcriptions from the St. Agnes Cemetery Tombstones in Menands, NY are Now Online
- Recorded MyHeritage Genealogy Seminar Webinars Are Now Available Online for Free
- It is the First Day of the Month: Back Up Your Genealogy Files
- Residential Genealogy Online
- Hallowe’en in 1875
- Book Review: The True Story of the Acadians
- TheGenealogist adds to its expanding collection of Parish Records
- 1921 Canadian Census is Now Available Free at the Library and Archives Canada
- Family History Hosting Announces GedSite Version 1.10
- NEHGS Honors Historian and Bestselling Author Winston Groom with Its Lifetime Achievement Award
Most Popular Articles in Recent Days
- Ancestry Adds Options to Share or to Not Share DNA Information
- Who Actually Owns Your Content When You Post It to the Web?
- Can You Marry Your Cousin?
- Residential Genealogy Online
- Remove Text Formatting When Copying-and-Pasting
- MyHeritage Adds Significant Collection of New York Immigration Records with Unique Content
- New Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday
- A Little-Known Government Genealogy Service
- Recorded MyHeritage Genealogy Seminar Webinars Are Now Available Online for Free
- Is There Any Such Thing as a Half-Cousin?
Categories
- Announcements (57)
- Books (156)
- Business News (127)
- CD-ROM (4)
- Cloud Services (48)
- Conferences (241)
- Current Affairs (319)
- DNA (160)
- Education (83)
- Film/Photos (4)
- Food and Drink (6)
- From the Archives (1)
- From the In-box (1)
- Games (1)
- Genealogy Basics (115)
- Hardware (93)
- Help Wanted (14)
- Heraldry (5)
- History (272)
- Humor (6)
- Legal Affairs (122)
- Music (5)
- Off Topic (54)
- Online Sites (838)
- Opinion (5)
- People (143)
- Photography (66)
- Plus Edition Article (77)
- Podcast (6)
- Preservation (119)
- Scams (11)
- Societies (204)
- Software (255)
- Sponsor (2)
- Television (6)
- This Newsletter (89)
- Travel (44)
- Uncategorized (45)
- Video & Television (130)
- Web/Tech (12)
- Webinars & Podcasts (8)
- Weblogs (3)
Archives
Archives of Most Articles from June 2004 and Later are Available in the
EOGN Plus Edition subscribers’ web
site.
Meet Dick Eastman in Person
February 28 – March 3, 2018 – RootsTech 2018 – Salt Lake City, Utah
April 15 – 22, 2018 – Eastern Caribbean Genealogy Cruise: Miami, Puerto Rico, St. Maarten, St. Thomas, Dominican Republic, and the Bahamas, returning to Miami
7-14 September 2018 – Unlock the Past Genealogy Cruise – Seattle to Alaska and Return
Blog Stats
- 8,314,860 hits
Recent Comments