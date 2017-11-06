North Carolina’s Brimley Collection of Photographs is now Available Online

The Brimley Collection is one of the oldest and most interesting photograph collections in the State Archives of North Carolina. The photographs in this collection document many aspects of life in the state between the late 19th and mid-20th century and include people both common and renowned, scenes of cities and towns, rural landscapes and farms, agricultural activities and products of every variety found in North Carolina, industrial concerns, and much much more.

The Brimley Collection is named for Herbert Hutchinson Brimley, the first leader of The North Carolina State Museum of Natural History. That museum was at the time an all-encompassing state museum that included history, art, and science. It later evolved and morphed into separate entities – the NC Museum of Natural Sciences, the State Archives of North Carolina, the NC Museum of History, and the NC Museum of Art – all of which operate under an umbrella governance and exist today.

You can learn more about the Brimley Collection by starting at: https://ncarchives.wordpress.com/2017/11/03/brimley-collection-online.

The Brimley Collection is available at: http://digital.ncdcr.gov/cdm/home/collections/brimley-photographs