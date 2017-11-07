Your Genealogy Research Could Land Your DNA Results in a Criminal Investigation

Just to clarify, the title above does not mean that YOU would be the subject of a criminal investigation. However, your DNA test could result in a criminal investigation into the activities of a family member or other relative.

Millions of people have submitted DNA samples to companies, including to Ancestry.com, 23andMe, Family Tree DNA, MyHeritage, Living DNA, and others. The websites allow customers to find out where their ancestors came from. However, an article in the KIRO-TV web site suggests that your DNA data could be used for other purposes.

Law enforcement could get access to your DNA profile to solve a violent crime involving a close relative of yours.

The article is a bit sensationalist, emphasizing one very small negative in what I believe to be a testing process that is filled with lots of positive stories. Nonetheless, you might want to think about this a bit before submitting a DNA sample. If so, please read the article at: http://kiro.tv/2iDXgHP.

Is it possible that one of your relatives committed a violent crime? If so, do you want to help identify him or her?

I will give you my answer: “If one of my relatives committed a despicable violent crime, I would want him or her to be identified, arrested, and tried. That’s true regardless of our blood relationship. Criminals everywhere need to be apprehended and tried in a court of law.”

I have already submitted DNA samples to four different DNA companies and I probably will do so again if new genealogy testing companies appear. I will not hesitate. If my DNA helps prove that a relative of mine is a criminal, then he or she deserves to face a judge and jury.

However, I realize that other people might not agree with my thoughts. Some people might want to hide certain facts.

I suggest you should think about this to determine how you feel, then make up your own mind.