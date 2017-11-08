Findmypast Grants Five Days of Free Access to All Military Records Ahead of Veterans Day 2017

The following announcement was written by the folks at Findmypast:

Findmypast makes entire collection of more than 80 million world military records free for five days

All UK, Irish, Australian, Canadian and US military records free from the 8th to the 12th November 2017

London, UK.

Leading family history website Findmypast has today announced that they will be making their entire collection of world military records free for five days in honour of Veterans Day 2017.

From 8th November until midnight, 12th November 2017, all 80 million records within Findmypast’s “Military, Armed Forces and Conflict” category will be completely free to search and explore, providing family historians from around the globe with the opportunity to uncover the stories of the military heroes within their own family.

This will include free access to:

Over 50 million US and Canada military records

Over 25 million World War 1 United States Army Draft Registration Cards

Over 6.2 million Civil War Soldiers, Sailors and Medal records

Over 1.3 million United States Civil War Pension File Index records

Over 110,000 records covering Revolutionary War pensions and veterans

Millions of records covering US forces in Korea, Vietnam and WW2

Royal Navy, Royal Air Force and British Army service records including British Army records both for WW1 and pre WW1 – these multiple page documents were released in partnership with The National Archives and are packed with fascinating biographical details such as the names and addresses of next of kin, and character references from commanding officers

Over 2.6 million POW records in our exclusive Prisoners of War 1715-1945 collection

Over 1.1 million WW2 casualty records in our collection of British Army Casualty Lists.

Over 6 million British medals and awards records

Military records are vital genealogical resources. By providing free access to these important documents, Findmypast will enable researchers to uncover highly detailed accounts of their ancestors’ military service including physical descriptions, details of the decorations, promotions or awards they received, where they were stationed, and even their disciplinary and medical records. Findmypast’s extensive collections of POW records, Casualty Lists and Honour Rolls will also help researchers to commemorate the incredible sacrifices made by previous generations in defence of their country.

Free Live Webinar

On Thursday November 9th, Findmypast will be hosting a free Veterans Day Webinar featuring in-house military expert, Paul Nixon, newspaper expert Aoife O’Connor and special guest, National Archives record specialist Audrey Collins. Viewers will receive expert tips for using Findmypast’s collection of military records and historical newspapers to create detailed profiles of their military ancestor’s lives and Audrey Collins will be taking a detailed look at how the 1939 Register can be an invaluable tool for tracing British relatives at the outbreak of World War 2. The Webinar will also include a live Q&A session in which viewers will be invited to submit their questions to the hosts as well as Findmypast’s team of experts.

Learn more at: https://www.findmypast.com/military-records/