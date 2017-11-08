NBC to Develop a “Reunited” Genealogy Television Drama

According to an article in the Deadline.com web site:
“NBC has put in development Reunited, a drama inspired by investigative genealogist Pamela Slaton, from Gone creator/executive producer Matt Lopez, Epidemic Pictures & Management’s Darryl Taja (The Perfect Guy) and Universal TV.
“Created and written by Lopez, Reunited is inspired by Slaton, the country’s foremost investigative genealogist, who uses her wits, detective skills and take-no-prisoners attitude to track down long-lost loved ones and reunite broken families.”
At another point, the article states:
“Slaton, a specialist in reuniting adoptees and lost love ones, authored with Samantha Marshall the book Reunited, a biography on her life and career, published by St. Martin’s Press in 2012. She is currently an on-air contributor for ABC’s 20/20.”
You can read the complete article by Nellie Andreeva at: http://bit.ly/2At2j63.
One Comment
Sorry, but Slaton is not even well-known-hardly foremost -and… charges $ 2,500.00 IF she is successful in locating the requested information. She provides a list of what is available to her clients… It is one item at a time. And, she doesn’t do the search-a private investigator does. Caveat emptor!
As for the book/program in development, just because she is an adoptee does not make her expert in anything other than her own situation. One size does NOT fit all. Anyone who searches for family is by definition a genealogist, some are far more credible than others. And records are only as reliable as their source… just like history. Conversely, oral history should never be dismissed out of hand. Think of Hailey’s Roots which was instigated by a griot about a young man fashioning a drum in the Gambia 300 years ago … that young man was Kunta Kinte -Hailey’s ancestor.
36 states are still under the sealed documents -closed adoptions regimen. Even though some may entertain petitions to their court to unseal their files and extract their birth certificates, the court can still refuse to honor the request, or having granted it the petitioner discover that the files have been purged and neither microfiched nor digitalized. Adn if that person was not born in the state in which the adoption took place, there will be NO birth certificate in the file save for the usual adoptee certificate with its proof of birth but with non-factual information, as if our presence and corporeal beings are NOT proof of our birth status.
I can guarantee that Slaton or others would not find my parents* or my siblings* … Even were she to find my adoptee birth certificate it will take her to a very dead end; if she were to find my original birth certificate, would take her nowhere. Like the great line in The Music Man advises-You gotta know the territory… or the history and the details.
* I was 36 years of age before I knew to whom I was born and where; within a few years later, both parents were dead. My bother died in 2011 a year or so before I located his town of residence. He is of course not listed on either of my birth certificates, nor is my sister. My sister who just celebrated her 70th birthday is presumably still alive-but knows nothing about the others of her close family because she was about six months of age when we were abandoned and separated. She was adopted in the same state as I a year before I was, and under the same no access to records as was I, but unlike me has no memory of the others of us. I fought the systems and the bureaucratic baloney and regained what was mine to have-all without illegal indexes, internet access, any encouragement from anyone other than my own ferocious determination to find my own identity. So far there are no sibling matches on the six databases maintaining my dna analysis, so my sister cannot link up to me as evidently she has not opted to do her DNA to discover who she is.
Here, give this information to Slaton and challenge her to trace this woman back to me: Sarah Wildes, death by hanging, Salem Massachusetts Bay Colony New ENGAND 19 July 1692. Sarah is my 7th great aunt via my father. On my mother’s side I have a 16th century Hungarian countess who is my great X ?# grandmother. Had I not known at the tender age of five that stripping my identity from me and giving me another is immoral and just plain WRONG I would never have found my origins, including my Neanderthal great x infinity grandfather without whom and al others I would not be here writing this. Hmmmm, can Slaton and her investigator find him????
