NBC to Develop a “Reunited” Genealogy Television Drama

According to an article in the Deadline.com web site:

“NBC has put in development Reunited, a drama inspired by investigative genealogist Pamela Slaton, from Gone creator/executive producer Matt Lopez, Epidemic Pictures & Management’s Darryl Taja (The Perfect Guy) and Universal TV.

“Created and written by Lopez, Reunited is inspired by Slaton, the country’s foremost investigative genealogist, who uses her wits, detective skills and take-no-prisoners attitude to track down long-lost loved ones and reunite broken families.”

At another point, the article states:

“Slaton, a specialist in reuniting adoptees and lost love ones, authored with Samantha Marshall the book Reunited, a biography on her life and career, published by St. Martin’s Press in 2012. She is currently an on-air contributor for ABC’s 20/20.”

You can read the complete article by Nellie Andreeva at: http://bit.ly/2At2j63.