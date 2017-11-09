100,000 Signatures on Wiki Genealogist Honor Code

The following announcement was written by the folks at WikiTree:

November 9, 2017: This week, WikiTree’s Honor Code surpassed 100,000 digital signatures.

“The Honor Code is our community’s ‘secret sauce’,” according to WikiTree founder Chris Whitten. “It enables our collaboration to be productive and enjoyable. It’s why our our tree grows stronger and more accurate every year, instead of just larger.”

The Honor Code lays out the WikiTree community’s shared ethics and principles. Its nine simple points establish basic rules for open collaboration, respect for copyrights and privacy, the acknowledgement of other researchers, and the importance of citing sources. https://www.wikitree.com/wiki/Special:Honor_Code

Family members and genealogists with guest accounts don’t need to sign the Honor Code to enjoy the fruits of WikiTree. The community’s mission is to grow a single family tree and thereby make it free and easy for anyone to access their genealogy. However, not everyone is interested in the serious genealogical research and careful collaboration that is required for growing the tree. This is why active contributors are required to sign the Honor Code.

“The Honor Code lays the foundation for collaborative genealogy to work its wonders, as seen every day on WikiTree,” says member Michael Stills.

WikiTree: The Free Family Tree has been growing since 2008. Community members privately collaborate with close family members on modern family history and publicly collaborate with other genealogists on deep ancestry. Since all the private and public profiles are connected on the same system this process is helping to grow a single, worldwide family tree that will eventually connect us all and thereby make it free and easy for anyone to discover their roots. See https://www.WikiTree.com.