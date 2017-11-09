ArkivDigital is Offering Free Access this Week-End, November 11th and November 12th

According to an announcement in the ArkivDigital web site at http://blog.arkivdigital.net/try-arkivdigital-for-free-this-weekend:

ArkivDigital provides the key to a very exciting story – the story about you!

Whether you’ve been researching for a long time or are just beginning, ArkivDigital has what you need: church books, estate inventories, tax registers, military rolls, spy documents, passenger ship manifests, Swedish American church books in Kansas, Minnesota and Nebraska, aerial photos and many other historical documents. In addition, there are many name searchable indexes that can make it easier for you to find your Swedish ancestors.

On Saturday, November 11th and Sunday, November 12th, we are giving free access to everyone who wants to try our ArkivDigital All-in-one service! New users and users with a Base subscription will get access to everything in our database including the, All-in-one, during the whole weekend.

Take the opportunity to research your Swedish heritage and discover the wealth of records in our online archive. Invite your friends and relatives to take advantage of this free offer. Enjoy the free days!

You can try it for yourself by starting at: http://blog.arkivdigital.net/try-arkivdigital-for-free-this-weekend.