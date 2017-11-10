Forces War Records offers 40% off the Normal Membership Price

The following announcement was written by Forces War Records:

War touches many people’s lives. Is your family’s military history waiting to be discovered? Is there a war hero in your family waiting to be remembered? Did any members of your family get awarded medals for their actions in war?

Perhaps they did, but you just haven’t found out about it yet…Why not search the Forces War Records site and take a look at the wealth of records and historic documents the company holds. Let us help you start, or continue your family history quest.

Here are 5 reasons to become a full member today:

Get unlimited access to over 10 Million records – Over 2 million exclusive to us View WW1 Troop Movements – on our exclusive interactive map Get help with finding your ancestor’s record from our military experts Photo expert – Get help with identifying details from your photos Historic Documents Archive – browse thousands of original documents

CLICK THE LINK HERE, or use the code: FBNOV17

* discount is off one year’s membership, or your first month’s membership.

EXPIRES – Midnight 12th Nov 2017