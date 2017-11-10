Over 2 Million New Military Records Available to Search this Findmypast Friday

The following announcement was written by the folks at Findmypast:

There are over 2 million brand new military records available to search this Findmypast Friday, including;

Commonwealth War Graves Commission Debt of Honour

Search over 1.7 million Commonwealth War Graves Commission records to discover the final resting place of your military ancestors. The collection honours the 1.7 million men and women of the Commonwealth forces who died in the First and Second World Wars and covers cemeteries and memorials at 23,000 locations in more than 150 countries.

British Armed Forces, Roman Catholic Registers

Search through thousands of Roman Catholic sacramental registers of baptisms, confirmations, marriages and burials from the British armed forces. The registers contain over 17,000 records for British Army, Royal Air Force, and Royal Navy personnel stationed at home and abroad between 1836 and 1975. These records are also available to browse.

British Army, Army Lists 1839-1946

Uncover valuable details about your military ancestor in British Army lists spanning the years 1839 to 1946. This collection is also available to browse.

British Army, East Surrey Regiment 1899-1919

Did your ancestor serve with the East Surrey Regiment during the Boer War or the First World War? Explore an index of more than 28,000 records to discover their rank, regiment, and battalion, as well as details of the wounds or medals they received. The detail found in each transcript will depend on the particular series. Available series include East Surrey Regiment Boer War Medals 1899-1902, East Surrey Regiment 1st Battalion Part II Orders 1915-1918 and East Surrey Regiment 1st Battalion rank & file index 1916-1919.

British Army, Railwaymen Died In The Great War

Explore this index of over 21,000 records found on the National Railway Museum website to uncover details of your ancestor’s pre-war career, military service and death. A number of records may also include a link to a photo of your ancestor.

British Army, Irish Regimental Enlistment Registers 1877-1924

Search over 11,000 records to discover your military ancestor in enlistment books pertaining to Irish regiments in the British Army that were disbanded in 1922 upon the creation of the Irish Free State. This index pertains to records found on the National Army Museum website and dditional information, including images, can be found on the source’s website.

British Army, Northumberland Fusiliers 1881-1920

Did your ancestor serve with the ‘Fighting Fifth’ during the Boer War or the First World War? Search over 4,000 new additions to our collection of British Army, Northumberland Fusiliers records to find out. This index, taken from over 70 sources, will enable you to uncover their service history, enlistment date and place, the medals they received and if they were wounded in battle. The names in these records include men who fought in the Fourth Ashanti War (1895-1896), Sudan, Boer War, North West Frontier and First World War.

British Army Service Records

Over 5,000 new records are now available to browse in our collection of British Army Service records. The new additions pertain to men who served with the Scots Guards between 1799 and 1939.