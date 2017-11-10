TheGenealogist adds another 15,000 Names from 53 new War Memorials

The following announcement was written by the folks at TheGenealogist.co.uk:

In time for Armistice day TheGenealogist has added to their War Memorial records on the website so that there are now over 383,000 fully searchable records.

This latest release includes war memorials from Worcestershire and South Yorkshire as well as some further monuments from Australia,Canada, London and various other British counties. A more unusual one added in this release is from Olds, in Alberta, Canada – the memorial is a Sherman tank!

War Memorial at Olds, Alberta in Canada newly added to TheGenealogist

Fully searchable by name, researchers can read transcriptions and see images of the dedications that commemorate soldiers who have fallen in the Boer War, WW1 and various other conflicts.

