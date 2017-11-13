Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:

A notice of the latest EOGN Plus Edition newsletter was sent to you a few minutes ago. Here are the articles in this week’s Plus Edition newsletter:

(+) Dutch Tulip Mania of 1636-1637

How to Save a Webpage as a PDF File, So You Later Can View It Offline

Your Genealogy Research Could Land Your DNA Results in a Criminal Investigation

NBC to Develop a “Reunited” Genealogy Television Drama

Ancestry and the New England Historic Genealogical Society Collaborate to Make Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Boston Records Available Online

North Carolina’s Brimley Collection of Photographs is now Available Online

Over 2 Million New Military Records Available to Search this Findmypast Friday

TheGenealogist adds another 15,000 Names from 53 new War Memorials

100,000 Signatures on Wiki Genealogist Honor Code

Just in Time for Veterans’ Day: Ancestry Hopes to Recover Veterans’ Information Despite the Loss of Records in a Fire

National Genealogical Society Seeks Nominations for 2018 National Genealogy Hall of Fame

Buy a New Samsung Chromebook for $99

Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events

MyHeritage Adds United States WWI Draft Registrations, 1917-1918

Facebook Users want to Continue Posting from Beyond the Grave
The Security of Your Mother’s Maiden Name
MacFamilyTree 8.1 – New CloudTree offers Collaboration and Sync
Library of Congress, Digital Public Library of America To Form New Collaboration
Fold3 Commemorates Pearl Harbor 75th Anniversary with Free Access to WWII Records and Stories Honoring Living Survivors
Freedmen Bureau Celebration to be Broadcast Live on the Internet
Maine’s Alien Registry of 1940 is Available Online
Millions of New Parish Records added to the TheGenealogist
Mississippi State University Libraries Digitize Civil War Diaries and Letters
New Records Available to Search this Findmypast Friday
New Royal Irish Constabulary Service Records Available to Search at Findmypast
Providence (Rhode Island) Public Library opens a large Genealogical Collection to the Public
Records of (Some) Irish Soldiers Now Available Online
NGS Family History Writing Contest Nominations Are Now Being Accepted
Los Angeles to Bury 1,430 Unclaimed Deceased Bodies
What Was Your Ancestor’s Property Worth?
pCloud: Better than Dropbox?
The Myths About Chromebooks
Manufacturer Refurbished Asus Chromebook Flip C100PA
Seth Meyers’ Family History
No, Not a Professional Gynecologist!
It is the First Day of the Month: Back Up Your Genealogy Files
Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Even

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Dick Eastman at https://blog.eogn.com/contact-dick-eastman.

To all non-subscribers:

If you would like to read this week’s Plus Edition newsletter, you can sign up for a subscription by looking at the menus to the right and clicking on “Subscribe to or Renew the Plus Edition Newsletter.” Once you subscribe, you will be given immediate access to the Plus Edition web site and will be able to read the latest Plus Edition newsletter, along with the two previous weekly Plus Edition editions.

Pamela October 31, 2017 at 1:27 pm

Having not read the book, there does appear to be a significant event left out. Once Acadia was ceded to England, the English spent 40 years attempting to have the Acadians swear allegiance to the English Crown. They occupied strategic territory for the English and they refused to pledge allegiance as they could not see themselves fight the French. The French and the English returned on several occasions and naturally the English wanted to be assured that the Acadians would be their enemies. Looking back, there seems to have been better solutions but it was another time and world.

