New Historic Records on FamilySearch: October 23 to November 13, 2017

Summary

Over 28 million new historic records were added on FamilySearch from DenmarkEngland, and the Netherlands, as well as millions more from BillionGravesBritish Columbia, Canada, Croatia, Czech Republic, Ecuador, France, GermanyHondurasIllinoisIowaItalyKentuckyMissouriNamibia, New JerseyOhio, PeruPoland, SlovakiaSouth AfricaSweden, United States, and Washington. Search these new free records at FamilySearch by clicking on the links in the interactive table below.

Collection Indexed

 Records

 Digital Images Comments

BillionGraves Index

335,665

335,665

Added indexed records and images to an existing collection

British Columbia, Victoria Times Birth, Marriage and Death Notices, 1901-1939

40,468

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

British Newspaper Archive, Family Notices

2,635,047

135,129

New indexed records and images collection

Canada Passenger Lists, 1881-1922

33,222

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Croatia, Delnice Deanery Catholic Church Books, 1725-1926

42,236

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Czech Republic Church Books, 1552-1963

12,608

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Denmark Census, 1930

3,641,393

1,136,560

New indexed records and images collection

Denmark Church Records, 1484-1941

18,657,995

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Denmark, Copenhagen City, Civil Marriages, 1739-1964, Index 1877-1964

44,815

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Ecuador, Catholic Church Records, 1565-2011

337,937

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

England, Cambridgeshire Bishop’s Transcripts, 1599-1860

129,438

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

England, Derbyshire, Church of England Parish Registers, 1537-1918

92,188

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

England, Essex Parish Registers, 1538-1997

424,558

0

New indexed records collection

England, Hampshire Bishop’s Transcripts 1680-1892

836,206

69,129

Added indexed records and images to an existing collection

England, Manchester, Parish Registers, 1603-1910

37,798

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

France, Saône-et-Loire, Census, 1876

98,675

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Germany, Baden, Church Book Duplicates, 1800-1870

92,186

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Honduras, Civil Registration, 1841-1968

91,302

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Illinois Mortality Schedules, 1850-1880

97,928

4,347

New indexed records and images collection

Illinois, Cook County Deaths, 1878-1994

133,215

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Iowa, Armed Forces Grave Registrations, ca. 1835-1998

142,415

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Italy, Benevento, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1810-1942

234,451

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Italy, Chieti, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1809-1930

339,924

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Italy, Padova, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1621-1914

876

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Kentucky Death Records, 1911-1963

31,714

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Missouri, Reports of Separation Notices, 1941-1946

47,646

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Namibia, Dutch Reformed Church Records, 1904-1984

85,802

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Netherlands, Archival Indexes, Public Records

3,011,381

0

New indexed records collection

New Jersey State Census, 1895

983,354

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Ohio Soldier Home Records, 1888-1919

10,103

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Peru, Puno, Civil Registration, 1890-2005

248,821

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Poland, Lublin Roman Catholic Church Books, 1784-1964

72,498

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Poland, Radom Roman Catholic Church Books, 1587-1966

1,550

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Slovakia Church and Synagogue Books, 1592-1910

9,412

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

South Africa, Dutch Reformed Church Records (Stellenbosch Archive), 1690-2011

10,766

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Sweden, Kronoberg Church Records, 1589-1921; index 1612-1860

46,287

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States Mexican War Index and Service Records, 1846-1848

202,106

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States Revolutionary War Rolls, 1775-1783

832,876

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Washington, Soldier Home Records, 1891-1945

13,061

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Searchable historic records are made available on FamilySearch.org through the help of thousands of volunteers from around the world. These volunteers transcribe (index) information from digital copies of handwritten records to make them easily searchable online. More volunteers are needed (particularly those who can read foreign languages) to keep pace with the large number of digital images being published online at FamilySearch.org. Learn more about volunteering to help provide free access to the world’s historic genealogical records online at FamilySearch.org/indexing.

About FamilySearch.org

FamilySearch is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources for free at FamilySearch.org or through more than 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

