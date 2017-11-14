New Historic Records on FamilySearch: October 23 to November 13, 2017

Summary
Over 28 million new historic records were added on FamilySearch from Denmark, England, and the Netherlands, as well as millions more from BillionGraves, British Columbia, Canada, Croatia, Czech Republic, Ecuador, France, Germany, Honduras, Illinois, Iowa, Italy, Kentucky, Missouri, Namibia, New Jersey, Ohio, Peru, Poland, Slovakia, South Africa, Sweden, United States, and Washington. Search these new free records at FamilySearch by clicking on the links in the interactive table below.
|Collection
|Indexed
Records
|Digital Images
|Comments
|
335,665
|
335,665
|
Added indexed records and images to an existing collection
|
British Columbia, Victoria Times Birth, Marriage and Death Notices, 1901-1939
|
40,468
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
2,635,047
|
135,129
|
New indexed records and images collection
|
33,222
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
42,236
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
12,608
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
3,641,393
|
1,136,560
|
New indexed records and images collection
|
18,657,995
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
Denmark, Copenhagen City, Civil Marriages, 1739-1964, Index 1877-1964
|
44,815
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
337,937
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
129,438
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
England, Derbyshire, Church of England Parish Registers, 1537-1918
|
92,188
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
424,558
|
0
|
New indexed records collection
|
836,206
|
69,129
|
Added indexed records and images to an existing collection
|
37,798
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
98,675
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
92,186
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
91,302
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
97,928
|
4,347
|
New indexed records and images collection
|
133,215
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
142,415
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
Italy, Benevento, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1810-1942
|
234,451
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
Italy, Chieti, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1809-1930
|
339,924
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
Italy, Padova, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1621-1914
|
876
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
31,714
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
47,646
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
85,802
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
3,011,381
|
0
|
New indexed records collection
|
983,354
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
10,103
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
248,821
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
72,498
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
1,550
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
9,412
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
South Africa, Dutch Reformed Church Records (Stellenbosch Archive), 1690-2011
|
10,766
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
Sweden, Kronoberg Church Records, 1589-1921; index 1612-1860
|
46,287
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States Mexican War Index and Service Records, 1846-1848
|
202,106
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
832,876
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
13,061
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
Searchable historic records are made available on FamilySearch.org through the help of thousands of volunteers from around the world. These volunteers transcribe (index) information from digital copies of handwritten records to make them easily searchable online. More volunteers are needed (particularly those who can read foreign languages) to keep pace with the large number of digital images being published online at FamilySearch.org. Learn more about volunteering to help provide free access to the world’s historic genealogical records online at FamilySearch.org/indexing.
FamilySearch is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources for free at FamilySearch.org or through more than 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.
