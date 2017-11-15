Nokia Security Report for 2017

Are you concerned about malware (malevolent software), such as viruses, keyloggers, and trojan horse programs? If so, you might want to read a new report from Nokia.

The Nokia Threat Intelligence Report examines malware infections found in mobile and fixed networks worldwide. It provides analysis of data gathered from more than 100 million devices by the Nokia NetGuard Endpoint Security solution. The new report details key security incidents and trends from the first three quarters of 2017. Amongst the findings:

Devices using the Android operating system were the most likely to be infected this year, according to Nokia research.

Android was the #1 target for Malware, about 1% of all Android devices will be infected, an increase from 2016. This means 0.94% of all Android devices were infected, slightly above Google’s 2016 Q4 estimate of 0.71%.

Out of all infected devices, 68.50% were Androids, 27.96% ran on Windows, and 3.54% used iOS.

Nokia labeled trojanized apps as the top security threat to Androids. Android users should only download reputable apps from the Play Store and avoid third-party app stores.

Residential Users

The overall monthly infection rate in residential fixed broadband networks averaged 6.20 percent in 2017. This is down from 11.30 percent in the same period last year.

You can download the full report as a PDF file by starting at: https://pages.nokia.com/18259.threat.intelligence.report.lp.html.

I found one statement in the report to be especially interesting: “Out of all infected devices, 68.50% were Androids, 27.96% ran on Windows, and 3.54% used iOS.” That indicates that infections on Macintosh, Linux, and Chromebook devices either were zero or else too few to count. That’s one of the reasons I use a Macintosh for most day-to-day computing tasks (including writing and posting this article) and either the Linux operating system or a Chromebook for connecting to my bank account and other financial web sites. What are you using?

My thanks to reader Mark Middleton for telling me about the latest Nokia Security Report.