The Best Free Online File Converters for All Your Formatting Needs

· November 15, 2017 · Online Sites · No Comments

Have you ever received a file or created one of your own that needed to be in a different format? Whether it’s from PDF to DOC, JPG to BMP, or MP3 to WAV, documents, images, audio and video files can be converted easier than you think.

An article by Sandy Stachowiak in the MakeUseOf web site describes seven different online services that convert all sorts of text, graphics, audio, and eve video files from one format. All of them are cloud-based so there is no software to install in your computer. These seven services all work on Windows, Macintosh, Chromebooks, Linux, iPads, Android tablets, and most any other kind of computer that has a web browser.

Best of all, they are free for personal use.

You can find the article at: http://www.makeuseof.com/tag/free-online-file-converters.

