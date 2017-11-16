A MyHeritage DNA Reunion was Featured Live on Good Morning America

An emotional reunion between a mother and daughter who met for the first time took place today live on Good Morning America, the popular U.S. television program. The reunion happened thanks to MyHeritage DNA.

Angie was a teenage mother who placed her baby Meribeth for adoption in 1986. She never got to hold Meribeth after she gave birth to her, and she always hoped that she was adopted by a loving family. For thirty years, they both wondered about one another. MyHeritage DNA enabled Meribeth and Angie to finally find one another.

You can watch a video of this emotional reunion at: http://abcnews.go.com/Lifestyle/woman-meets-birth-mother-1st-time-30-years/story?id=51173564

