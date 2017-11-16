Findmypast Announces Plans to Publish Trinity Mirror Archive

The following announcement was written by the folks at Findmypast:

Over 12 million pages from the archives of Trinity Mirror to be digitised and published online for the first time

Two-year programme of intensive digitisation will nearly double the newspaper holdings of Findmypast and the British Newspaper Archive

London, 16th November 2017

Leading British family history company Findmypast has announced a ground-breaking two-year programme of intensive digitisation from the archives of Trinity Mirror, the largest private newspaper collection in the UK.

The project will result in the online publication of over 12 million pages, made available online for the very first time at Findmypast, as well as on Findmypast’s sister site, the British Newspaper Archive. This will give family and local historians around the world the opportunity to search and explore a wide variety of historical UK publications that were previously inaccessible to the public.

The project will add significantly to Findmypast’s 20th century holdings and extend its geographic reach with over 150 local titles from across the UK. When complete, the Trinity Mirror titles will nearly double the total newspaper holdings of Findmypast and the British Newspaper Archive, providing even more opportunities for researchers to explore history as it happened.

Digitisation is now underway at the British Newspaper Archive’s studio in Boston Spa, with up to 100,000 pages being scanned each week. New material from Trinity titles is now available to search, including a variety of local publications covering Birmingham and the Midlands as well as additional issues of The Daily Herald.

The programme builds on an existing partnership that has already resulted in the digitization and online publication of upwards of 160 Trinity Mirror titles, including significant coverage of both World Wars. Published online for the very first time, these war-time publications also included the Archive’s first national titles, The Daily Mirror and The Daily Herald.

Thomas McGill, VP of Global Data and Licensing at Findmypast, said: “We are delighted to announce a major partnership with Trinity Mirror plc. As the premier publisher of British and Irish heritage content, Findmypast has worked for many years to provide unrivalled coverage of British and Irish population, news, and history. As the largest UK-based newspaper publisher, Trinity Mirror controls the largest private collection of historic news, including over 320 national and regional newspaper titles. Family historians, local historians and others will be impressed by the geographic reach of Trinity Mirror newspapers. Through this partnership, over 12 million newspaper pages will be fully searchable online, nearly doubling the volume of newspaper materials available through our websites (BritishNewspaperArchive.co.uk and Findmypast.co.uk).”

Fergus McKenna, Content Sales Director for Trinity Mirror said: “Our regional newspapers have been reporting first-hand on the personalities, events and stories that in many different ways have helped to shape local communities across the length and breadth of Britain for more than two centuries. Our national titles have led the way in covering significant historical events both at home and abroad since as long ago as the reign of Queen Victoria. Together then, given the breadth and depth of the collections, our complete newspaper archives are an incredible historical resource containing a vast wealth of information of use to family history and genealogy researchers. We are delighted to be working with Findmypast to open up those collections for the first time.”