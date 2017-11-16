Use a Twitter Bot to Colorize Your Black-And-White Photos in Seconds for Free

· November 16, 2017 · Web/Tech · No Comments

Use a Twitter bot to colorize photos? It sounds strange but is true.

If you tweet the Colorise Bot a photograph of a black-and-white photograph, will transform it into a technicolor picture. The best part? It’s super fast, with some images colorized in a matter of seconds. The new tool is the product of two British teenagers, Oli Callaghan and Finnian Anderson. Oli is 18, while Finnian is just 17 years old. The Colorise Bot uses a pre-made neural network that’d been trained on a large dataset of 4.5 million images.

Ah, those teenagers! What will they think of next? When I was 17 years old, I wasn’t thinking about neural networks!

To use Colorise Bot, just tweet it a black-and-white picture. It’ll get back to you pretty quickly.

You can read more at http://bit.ly/2j022zT while the Colorise Bot is at: https://twitter.com/colorisebot.

