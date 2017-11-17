New Records Available to Search This Findmypast Friday

The following announcement was written by the folks at Findmypast:

New Royal Welch Fusiliers records, National Archives First World War Medical records and Pension Forms available to search this Findmypast Friday

There are over 423,000 records available to search this Findmypast Friday, including;

British Army, First World War Soldiers’ Medical Records

Search for your military ancestor in The National Archives’ collection of medical records from the First World War. Containing over 212,000 names, these records will enable you to discover when and where your ancestor was wounded, the nature of their injuries and how long they were held at the medical facility for treatment. Images may provide additional details including notes on the nature of the wounds or diseases you ancestor was treated for. This collection comprises The National Archives’ series, MH106, War Office: First World War Representative Medical Records of Servicemen. They include admissions and discharge records from hospitals, field ambulances, and casualty clearing stations. These records are also available to browse.

British Armed Forces, First World War Widows’ Pension Forms

It is estimated that three to four million women became war widows during the First World War, most of whom had children to support. Search over 8,000 brand new First World War pension forms to find out whether your ancestor was one of them. The collection consists of transcripts and images from The National Archives’ series PIN 82, Ministry of Pensions: First World War Widows’ Pensions Forms. Transcripts will reveal your military ancestor’s service number, regiment, cause and date of death, spouse’s name, marriage year and children’s names. Images may provide further details about your ancestor, such as their attestation year, rank and date and place of death. Some records will also note if your ancestor received any awards or medals.

British Army, Royal Welch Fusiliers 1807-1948

Did your ancestor serve with the? Explore our brand new collection of over 96,000 Royal Welch Fusiliers enlistment registers, transfer registers, discharge registers and casualty reports from 1830 to 1946 to uncover a detailed history of their military service. The original records are all held by the Royal Welsh Fusiliers Museum Trust. The records include the names of those who served during the Anglo-Boer War, Boxer Rebellion, First World War, and Second World War. Each result will include both a transcripts and an image of the original document. The nature and amount of the details recorded will vary depending on the type of document you are viewing.

Hampshire, Portsmouth Military Tribunals 1916-1919

Search over 14,000 records from the Portsmouth History centre to find out whether your ancestor sought exemption from military service by applying to a military tribunal. When the British Government passed the Military Service Act on 2nd March 1916, all able-bodied, single men between the ages of 19 and 41 were automatically enlisted in the armed forces. Certain occupations, often referred to as scheduled or reserved, were deemed exempt or essential to the war effort. Others however could also seek exemption by applying to a tribunal for reasons such as illness, potential business damage, conscientious objection, or family hardship. Each result will provide you with a transcript and image of the original record. Depending on the document type, transcripts will list a combination of your ancestor’s birth year, marital status, the date of their tribunal hearing and the location. Images may provide additional details such as addresses, occupations, employers’ details and decisions or recommendations made by the tribunal.

Military Historical Society Bulletins

Explore more than 6,000 pages of Military Historical Society Bulletins to discover historical facts about military events, background information about regimental uniforms, and regimental histories, images of soldiers, uniforms, and badges. Issues from 1950 through to 2017 are available in this collection. For the first time these bulletins are available online as fully searchable, high-resolution scanned images. You can search for a name or a specific issue by month, year, or volume. The text search will allow you to search the full body of text within the bulletin.

Middlesex, Harrow School Photographs Of Pupils & Masters 1869-1925

View beautifully captured school portraits of Old Harrovians. Each result will provide a portrait or group photograph along with a transcript of details related to the student. Harrow School, an independent boarding school for boys, was founded in 1572. Among its alumni of Old Harrovians, it can claim Prime Ministers, Members of Parliaments, artists, poets, scientists, actors, and more. The photographic portraits of students found within this collection were originally captured by Hills & Saunders. Findmypast has been able to add additional supplemental information about each student from the Harrow School Registers including their house, housemaster, clubs, monitor, father’s name and address.

British Army, First World War Casualty Lists

Explore over 2,000 issues of the War Office Weekly Casualty List, a weekly publication of the names of those who were reported as missing, taken prisoner of war, wounded, or killed in action. Entries will provide the individual’s name, rank, regiment, and service number. The weekly lists were updated; therefore, if your ancestor was previously listed as missing, you may find your ancestor’s name a second time listed as captured, wounded or killed in action. These records are also available to browse.

British Army Service Records

Over 47,000 new records Scots Guards records have been added to our collection of British Army Service records. The collection includes a myriad of Army forms including attestation papers, medical forms, discharge documents, pension claims, and proceedings of regimental boards.

Prisoners Of War 1715-1945

New records covering non-British Soldiers have been added to our collection of Prisoner of War records. This collection of records from The National Archives includes papers from the Foreign Office, Colonial Office, War Office, Admiralty and Air Force. The records include the names of thousands of prisoners from nations around the world.