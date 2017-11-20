Val D. Greenwood is one of the best-known and most respected genealogy authors of our time. His book, the Researcher’s Guide to American Genealogy, is one of the best “how to” manuals for beginning genealogists and advanced researchers alike. It is the text of choice in colleges and universities or wherever courses in American genealogy are taught.

The Researcher’s Guide to American Genealogy identifies the various classes of records employed in that research, groups them in convenient tables and charts, gives their location, explains their uses, and evaluates each of them in the context of the research process.

“The challenge I give to the genealogist is to reach beyond the vital statistics to a new world of understanding, both of his ancestors and of himself. . . . Someone has said that there is little point in digging up an ancestor if you are not going to make him live”– Val D. Greenwood

Val has updated his classic work and the 4th edition of the Researcher’s Guide to American Genealogy is now available from the publisher, Genealogical Publishing Company, at: http://bit.ly/2jEAnse as well as from other genealogy bookstores.