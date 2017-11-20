MyHeritage Adds New York Newspapers and an Index to New York Marriage License Records Online

November 20, 2017

MyHeritage has just added New York Newspapers, 1806–2007, and the New York Marriage License Index, 1908–1929 to “SuperSearch™, the company’s database containing more than 8.3 billion names.

Newburgh Daily News story about the sinking of the Titanic

The collections are valuable to everyone looking to discover new information about their ancestors, especially those with connections to New York State. Newspapers and marriage license records provide key insights into what our ancestors’ lives were like throughout history.

You can read all the details in the MyHeritage Blog at: http://bit.ly/2ixBqa3.

