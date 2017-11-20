Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:
(+) The True Expense of Genealogy Research
Postmortem Photography
The Truth You’ve Never Heard About Plimoth Colony and the First Thanksgiving
Book Review: Take Control of Your Digital Legacy
Use a Twitter Bot to Colorize Your Black-And-White Photos in Seconds for Free
Purchase a MyHeritage DNA kit for only $59
A MyHeritage DNA Reunion was Featured Live on Good Morning America
MyHeritage Adds New York Newspapers and an Index to New York Marriage License Records Online
Announcing a New Website Featuring Genealogy Information from Every American Community
Findmypast Announces Plans to Publish Trinity Mirror Archive
New Records Available to Search This Findmypast Friday
Announcing a Change on FamilySearch: a New Free Sign-in Process Offers Greater Subscriber Experiences and Benefits
New Historic Records on FamilySearch: October 23 to November 13, 2017
4th edition of the Researcher’s Guide to American Genealogy is now Available
QromaScan v3 Introduces Natural Language Tagging
The Best Free Online File Converters for All Your Formatting Needs
CompuServe’s Forums Are Closing On December 15
Nokia Security Report for 2017
Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events
Having not read the book, there does appear to be a significant event left out. Once Acadia was ceded to England, the English spent 40 years attempting to have the Acadians swear allegiance to the English Crown. They occupied strategic territory for the English and they refused to pledge allegiance as they could not see themselves fight the French. The French and the English returned on several occasions and naturally the English wanted to be assured that the Acadians would be their enemies. Looking back, there seems to have been better solutions but it was another time and world.
