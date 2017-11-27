New Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday

The following announcement was written by Findmypast and distributed last Friday. I was gone over the long holiday weekend here in the U.S. so I only saw it this morning:

There are over 2.7 million new records and newspaper articles available to search this Findmypast Friday, including;

England Roman Catholic Parish Baptisms

Over 94,000 records covering parishes throughout the Catholic Diocese of Westminster have been added to our collection of English Roman Catholic Parish Baptisms. Each record will include both a transcript and an image of the original document. The amount of information in each transcript may vary depending on the age of the original record, its legibility, and the amount of detail recorded by the parish priest at the time of the event. Images may provide additional information about your ancestor such as the names of their godparents, the minister who performed the baptism, and the parent’s residence. Some registers will even include notes about the individual’s marriage.

England Roman Catholic Parish Marriages

Over 13,000 additional Westminster records have been added to England Roman Catholic Parish Marriages. Every result will display the original sacramental register and a transcript of the vital details which may vary depending the age and condition of the register itself. Most transcripts will list the couple’s full names, role, date of marriage, marriage location and father’s names. Images may reveal additional details about your ancestor’s wedding day such as the name of their witnesses or the priest who performed the service.

England Roman Catholic Parish Burials

Over 9,000 Westminster records have also been added to our collection of English Roman Catholic Burials. Transcripts will reveal when and where your ancestor was laid to rest, the year in which they were born and the year of their death. Images may provide additional information such as their parents’ names or details relating to their burial and plot.

England Roman Catholic Parish Congregational Records

Did your ancestor receive confirmation? Were they a benefactor of the parish? Explore more than 169,000 new additions to our collection of Roman Catholic anniversary books, confirmation lists, congregational lists, lists of benefactors and converts, parish diaries, and more to discover your ancestor’s relationship with their local Catholic parish.

England Roman Catholic Parish Registers Browse

Over 94,000 new additions have also been added to the England Roman Catholic Registers Browse search. The entire collection now contains 756 volumes from the Birmingham and Westminster Archdiocesan Archives spanning the years 1657 to 1907. The browse function allows you to browse through entire registers of baptisms, marriages, burials and congregational records (including anniversary books, confirmation lists, parish diaries, and more) in their entirety.

Wales Probate Abstracts 1544-1858 Image Browse

Browse through more than 112, 000 Welsh probate abstracts from the following Church in Wales dioceses: Bangor, Hawarden, Llandaff, St. Asaph’s, and St. David’s. Prior to 1858, all wills were proved in the Anglican Ecclesiastical courts. Within the probate abstracts, you may find the testator’s name and residence along with the date of the will and probate. Others may include the names and relationships of other family members, plus the name of the executor. The images were supplied by FamilySearch.

Texas, Comanche County Records 1858-1955 Image Browse

Browse through this collection of more than 123,000 court, land, military, naturalizations, probate, school, and vital records from Comanche County in Texas. The details found in each record will vary depending on the type of event. The images have been provided by FamilySearch. A full list of the vast variety of documents available within this collection can be found at the bottom of the search page.

Texas, Naturalization Records 1906-1989 Image Browse

Browse through 31 volumes of indexes to naturalization petitions and declarations of intentions from Texas. Containing over 91,000 records, these indexes will provide you with your ancestor’s name, residence, birth date, admission date, certificate date, and court. The declarations of intentions will provide the date, court, and individual’s name and residence, as well as additional details such as birth place, where and when the person arrived in America, a physical description, and names of spouse and children. The images were supplied by FamilySearch. A full list of the volumes is available at the bottom of the search page.

Texas, Matagorda County, School Census Records 1923-1946 Image Browse

Browse through more than 53,000 school census records from Matagorda County in Texas. The records are arranged by surname and use racial terms that were contemporary at the time they were created. The school records are segregated between white and ‘colored’ students. Each record will provide the student’s name, birth date, sex, parents’ names, and residence. In cases where siblings are in the same school, all names are recorded on one record.

Texas, Nolan County Civil Court Minutes and Case Files 1881-1938 Image Browse

Browse through more than 44,000 civil court minutes and case files from Nolan County, Texas, spanning the years from 1881 to 1938.

Texas, Bexar County, San Antonio Cemetery Records, 1893-2007

Browse through images of records from Bexar County, Texas, including documents relating to the Odd Fellows Cemetery, Old City Cemetery, and San Jose Burial Park. This collection contains over 38,000 records.

Texas, Eastland County Records 1868-1949 Image Browse

Browse through more than 364,000 county records, including civil case records and certificates of naturalisations, from Eastland County, Texas, spanning the years from 1868 to 1949.

British Newspapers

Over 1.5 million new articles and ten brand new titles have been added to our collection of historical British Newspaper. New additions titles now to search include;