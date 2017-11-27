Where to Download Thousands of Free eBooks

It would be a stretch to say this article relates to genealogy; however, I have found that many genealogists are also avid readers with a broad range of literary interests. With this in mind, I thought I would share some ideas for those times when you want to enjoy reading a good book on a different subject.

Did you know you can obtain thousands of free ebooks to read online, download to your computer, or transfer to your Kindle, iPad, or other ebook reader?

Many of the available ebooks are electronic versions of classic literature. In other words, they are old books and are out of copyright. However, mixed in with these are quite a few more modern books where copyright permission has been obtained.

Most of these books can be read on a Kindle, iPad, or Nook, as well as on the screen of any Windows, Macintosh, Chromebook, or Linux computer. This is a great way to obtain a lot of reading material.

Check out these web sites:

Project Gutenberg at http://www.gutenberg.org is probably the oldest and largest of all the free ebook sources with more 54,000 free ebooks. You can choose among free epub books and free Kindle books, and you can either download them or read them online. You will find the world’s great literature here, especially older works for which copyright has expired. The books have been digitized and proofread with the help of thousands of volunteers. The result is fewer scanning errors than most of the other free ebook sites. No fee or registration is required, but if you find Project Gutenberg useful, you might want to donate a small amount so the site’s organizers can digitize more books and improve Project Gutenberg’s programs and offerings.

Classic Reader at http://www.classicreader.com offers about 4,000 free books of fiction, non-fiction, drama, poetry, short stories, and young reader options. You can read books on-screen, but if you wish to download a book, you will have to sign up for a free user account.

ManyBooks at http://manybooks.net offers more than 33,000 completely free books, and the majority of those are available for Kindle, Nook, iPad, and many other readers. Plus, you can read online or download your pick as a PDF.

Planet eBook at http://www.planetebook.com only has about 80 books, but all of them have been carefully selected as literary classics. The books range from 1984 by George Orwell to A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens to Lady Chatterly’s Lover by D. H. Lawrence.

Happy reading!