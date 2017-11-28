One of the Last Holocaust Reunions with a 102-Year-Old Survivor

There won’t be many stories like this one in the future. A Holocaust survivor who fled Poland at the beginning of World War II and thought his entire family had perished learned that a younger brother had also survived, and his brother’s son, 66-year-old Alexandre, was flying in from a remote part of Russia to see him.

The emotional meeting was made possible by Israel’s Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial’s comprehensive online database of Holocaust victims, a powerful genealogy tool that has reunited hundreds of long-lost relatives.

You can read the full story in an article by Aron Heller in The Tribune web site at: http://www.tribtown.com/2017/11/19/ml-israel-holocaust-reunion.

My thanks to newsletter reader Ernest Thode for telling me about this article.