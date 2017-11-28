The 1939 Register is now in new Findmypast Monthly Packages

The following announcement was written by the folks at Findmypast:

The 1939 Register is now in new UK monthly packages for the first time

Three new packages have been created for UK customers

Packages are tailored to give customers the right records at the right time as they research their family history

Today Findmypast, the UK’s leading family history site, introduces three new UK subscription packages.

All three options, Starter, Plus and Pro, aim to simplify Findmypast’s offerings for the UK market and have been specifically tailored to family historians. Whether they are looking for a simple way to begin exploring their family history, to take existing research further or to uncover detailed facts about the lives of their ancestors, customers will be provided with access to the records they truly need at each stage of their research.

The 1939 Register is now available to monthly subscribers for the first time, as both “Plus” and “Pro” subscriptions include unlimited access to the wartime “census”. This essential resource, only available online through Findmypast, plugs a vital 30-year gap in British records and is the only surviving record of the civilian population of England and Wales between 1921 and 1951.

The new subscription options include:

A Starter package to help beginners on their journey

For beginners, the Starter package offers the simplicity of starting with essential census and BMD (birth, marriages and death) records, and includes full access to Findmypast’s family tree hinting system, allowing users to quickly trace their family’s story back to 1837. As it’s designed specifically for beginners, the package also includes Findmypast’s search functionality, support content, live chat and instant help – and all new subscribers will receive a free Getting Started guide.

A Plus package with 1939 and all the essentials for the keen hobbyist

The Plus package is designed for those wanting to take their research to the next level. Which is why, for the first time, Findmypast has included the 1939 Register in a monthly subscription. This unique record set will now be available to even more members of the genealogy community, enabling more people than ever before to discover their civilian ancestors in England and Wales at the start of World War 2. Beyond the 1939 Register, all parish, military, education, institutions and social history records as well as all electoral registers, directories, and travel and migration records will help Plus subscribers delve deep into their family trees.

A Pro package to bring the serious genealogist’s research to life

The Pro package contains everything the serious or professional genealogist needs to explore the lives of their ancestors in detail. From access to the largest online collection of British and Irish newspapers in the world to all of Findmypast’s global record sets and advanced resources such as PERSI, this package contains all a researcher needs to bring their ancestors’ stories to life. And with priority customer support, exclusive Webinars and advanced education aimed at experienced genealogists, Findmypast will help Pro subscribers expand their research every step of the way.

Gail Rivett, CMO of Findmypast, said: “At Findmypast, we believe everyone should have the opportunity to understand their place in history through their ancestors’ stories. By making the 1939 register available to monthly subscribers and creating these new packages, we aim to provide a more accessible service that will enable even more people to share unique moments of discovery.”

Audrey Collins, records specialist on the 1939 Register at The National Archives, said:

“Some of the best finds in the 1939 Register are the unexpected ones, like a reference to a person’s service in the First World War, finding that your family took in evacuees, or that the occupant of your house in 1939 was a Red Cross volunteer.”

About Findmypast

Findmypast (previously DC Thomson Family History) is a British-owned world leader in online family history. It has an unrivalled record of online innovation in the field and 18 million registered users across its family of online brands, which includes Lives of the First World War, The British Newspaper Archive and Genes Reunited, amongst others.

Its lead brand, also called Findmypast, is a searchable online archive of over eight billion family history records, ranging from parish records and censuses to migration records, military collections, historical newspapers and lots more. For members around the world, the site is a crucial resource for building family trees and conducting detailed historical research.

In April 2003, Findmypast was the first online genealogy site to provide access to the complete birth, marriage, and death indexes for England & Wales, winning the Queen’s Award for Innovation. Since that time, the company has digitized records from across the globe, including major collections from Britain, Ireland, Australia, and the United States. Findmypast, in association with The National Archives, launched the 1939 Register, a record of 41 million lives on the eve of World War II.

About The National Archives

The National Archives is one of the world’s most valuable resources for research. As the official archive and publisher for the UK government, and England and Wales they are the guardians of some of the UK’s most iconic national documents, dating back over 1,000 years. Their role is to collect and secure the future of the government record, both digital and physical, to preserve it for generations to come, and to make it as accessible and available as possible. The National Archives brings together the skills and specialisms needed to conserve some of the oldest historic documents as well as leading digital archive practices to manage and preserve government information past, present and future.

http://www.nationalarchives.gov.uk/ http://www.legislation.gov.uk/