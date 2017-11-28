The Genealogy of Meghan Markle

· November 28, 2017 · People · No Comments

The name of Meghan Markle is all over the newspapers this week. The American actress, model, and humanitarian became engaged to England’s Prince Harry. Of course, the newspapers are having a field day about the American who will soon marry a member of the British Royal Family.

Prince Harry’s ancestry is well documented with some branches going back more than 1,000 years. However, the genealogy of Meghan Markle is not as well known, at least not until this week. An article by Tom Sykes in The Daily Beast web site describes what is known of Markle’s genealogy, including ancestors who were slaves in the United States.

The Fascinating Family History of the American Set to Revolutionize the Royals may be found at: http://thebea.st/2j0SjtD.

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title="" rel=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: