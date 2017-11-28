WikiTree Offers New One-to-One GEDmatch DNA Test Comparison Links

The following announcement was written by the folks at WikiTree.com:

WikiTree is excited to announce the following. It’s something founder Chris Whitten has been wanting every time he sees a distant cousin’s DNA test connected to one of his ancestor’s profiles (which is becoming more and more common — 3.3 million of their profiles have them).

You will now see “[compare]” links next to GEDmatch kit IDs on profiles and DNA Ancestor Confirmation Aid pages such as Roberts-7085/899.

To access their own Ancestor Confirmation Aid page, members can click here and then select the “DNA Confirmation” button.

If you select or enter two GEDmatch IDs you can go directly to a one-to-one comparison on GEDmatch with one click. (This also works for Ysearch and Mitosearch IDs. This capability isn’t new, but WikiTree integrated the user interface for it.)

For more info, see Help:DNA_Comparison.

This is another step forward in their growing relationship with GEDmatch. And there’s more on the way. John Olson, John Hayward, and Curtis Rogers are constantly improving GEDmatch’s capabilities and they are working together to utilize their advanced genetic genealogy tools for WikiTree’s mission to grow an accurate single family tree.

In particular, GEDmatch is in the process of restructuring and improving their Multi-Kit analysis. And they’re working on integrating the new Genesis kit IDs into their main database. When these changes are done, GEDmatch will enable WikiTree members to select more than just two kits at a time for comparison. This will be a major advance for triangulation, and for genetic genealogy in general.