Philadelphia City Archives Relocating/Closing Through August 2018

The following notice was received from the IAJGS Records Acess mailing list:

Philadelphia City Archives are relocating effective December 15, 2017. However, they have to temporarily close to the public to facilitate their relocation. They will be closed through August 2018. During the closure period they will continue to fulfill requests for copies of deeds, but not for historical research and/or academic research purposes. They will reopen their new location to the public on September 1, 2018. The new address is 456 N. 5th Street in Philadelphia. Information on where to mail deed requests and how to contact their office is on the notice available at: http://www.phila.gov/records/pdfs/External%20Archive%20Notice.pdf

The Philadelphia City Archives has birth and death certificates from July 1, 1860 through June 30, 1915. For records from 1906 to the present are available from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Division of Vital Records at http://www.health.pa.gov/MyRecords/Certificates/Pages/11596.aspx#.Wh3e4nlryUk

For information for genealogical records scroll down on the aforementioned url to “genealogy” . Pennsylvania has embargo periods for accessing birth and death records—birth records: 1906 to 1911 and death records 1906 to 1966 are available from the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission: see–

http://www.phmc.pa.gov/Archives/Research-Online/Pages/Vital-Statistics.aspx

An article on the Philadelphia City Archives move may be read at:

https://whyy.org/articles/william-penn-margarine-outlaw-philly-city-archives-move/

Thank you to Ken Ryesky for sharing the article on the move with us.